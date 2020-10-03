Raul Jimenez has finished as Wolves' top scorer in each of his two full seasons at the club

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The 29-year-old has scored 46 goals in 103 appearances since joining from Benfica, initially on loan, in the summer of 2018.

He won the club's Player of the Year award last season as Wolves finished seventh in the top flight for the second successive year and reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

"I am delighted to be here and to be at this great club," he said.

"We reached seventh place the last two seasons, we got into the Europa League in my first season, but I think we can do better.

"We can be in the top six, but we have to think big, we have to aim high, and then we have to prove it. We can talk about it, but we have to prove it on the pitch."

The Mexico international is the second Wolves player to sign a new contract this week after captain Conor Coady signed a five-year deal on Wednesday.