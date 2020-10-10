Stockport County v Dover Athletic

StockportStockport County15:00DoverDover Athletic
Match details to follow.
National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Eastleigh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|2
|Sutton United
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|3
|Hartlepool
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|4
|Woking
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|King's Lynn
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|6
|Bromley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|7
|Halifax
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|8
|Notts County
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|9
|Solihull Moors
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Stockport
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Torquay
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Wrexham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Dover
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|14
|Barnet
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|15
|Yeovil
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|16
|Wealdstone
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|Weymouth
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|18
|Altrincham
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|19
|Macclesfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Boreham Wood
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|21
|Chesterfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|22
|Aldershot
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|23
|Dag & Red
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|24
|Maidenhead United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0