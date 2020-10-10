Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tobin Heath helped Manchester United go top of the Women's Super League, setting Millie Turner up for the winner against Tottenham Hotspur.

Turner met a finely placed second-half corner from the World Cup-winning USA international to seal victory.

Heath had earlier combined with USA team-mate Christen Press for United's first chance, but was denied by Becky Spencer, who also kept out Katie Zelem.

Rosella Ayane squandered what was Spurs' best opportunity early on.

Ayane pounced on a stray United pass in defence, but could only bobble a shot harmlessly wide.

With their own two-time World Cup-winner in Alex Morgan again not included in the squad as she works to regain fitness following the birth of her daughter in May, Spurs lacked a serious attacking threat as they looked for their first WSL win of the season.

They did, however, make United work hard for the win, with defender Ashleigh Neville keeping Press quiet in her first WSL start, while goalkeeper Spencer made several excellent saves.

Spencer did well to rush off her line to keep out a fierce low effort from Heath as well as tipping over a fine first-time shot from Zelem before half-time.

Alessia Russo also had an effort saved onto the post after the interval, but it was from the ensuing corner that Heath found Turner for the winner.