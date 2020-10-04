Last updated on .From the section Everton

Kean scored just two Premier League goals for Everton last season

Everton striker Moise Kean is poised to join Paris St-Germain on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Italy international has failed to make an impact on Merseyside since joining Everton in a £27m deal from Juventus in the summer of 2019.

He will now try to re-ignite his career at PSG, who are understood to have an option to buy Kean at the end of his loan period.

Kean has played four times for Everton this season, scoring two goals.

He was a late substitute in three of those four games and only started the EFL Cup game against Salford City.

Last season, Kean made 33 appearances for the Goodison Park club but only managed two goals, which were both in the league.

Everton said they were "appalled" after images emerged appearing to show Kean at a party during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

He was also dropped from the squad as a disciplinary measure last year after being late for a team meeting for the second time.