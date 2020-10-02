Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City "need to get some leaders in that dressing room" to improve, according to the club's former defender Micah Richards.

City finished 18 points behind champions Liverpool last season and were beaten 5-2 by Leicester City in their last league game.

"They've just got a bit of a weak underbelly in terms of characters," Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Until that is sorted, they are going to keep conceding these goals."

Richards feels City have yet to fill the void left by former captain Vincent Kompany, who left them at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The club have signed defenders Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias this summer for £40m and about £65m respectively.

"I think there are so many aspects to the team that need improving for them to really challenge Liverpool," added Richards.

"I don't think it's just a quick fix, I think it's more than that.

"He (Kompany) always made sure that everyone gave 100%. The manner of the defeat in the 5-2, you can't concede five goals to Leicester in the manner that they did.

"The amount of chances they concede, it's not good enough.

"They need to get some leaders in that dressing room - on and off the field. Otherwise, it's not going to change because everything is just too nice or too easy."