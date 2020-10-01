Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

The news comes three days after the club said midfielder Thiago Alcantara had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Liverpool say the Senegal winger had "displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall".

Mane, 28, played for the Reds in a 3-1 win over Arsenal on Monday but was not in the squad for the EFL Cup defeat on penalties to the Gunners on Thursday.

A statement on Liverpool's website added: "Like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool are - and will continue to - following all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time."

More to follow.