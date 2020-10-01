Alex Morgan is yet to make her debut for Spurs

United States striker Alex Morgan says her move to Tottenham was "quite unexpected", with her decision to come to England going "down to the wire".

The two-time World Cup winner, 31, joined the Women's Super League club last month for the 2020-21 season.

Morgan gave birth to daughter Charlie in May and wants to be ready to play in the rescheduled Olympics next summer.

"I wasn't sure if I was ready to make the move with my daughter and pull my family apart from each other," she said.

"It's something new that really came spontaneously and that creates even more excitement around it."

Morgan has played for Orlando Pride since 2016, and the Florida-based club say that, while she will not be available for the American NWSL's upcoming Fall Series, they will retain her NWSL rights upon her return.

Coronavirus has altered the calendar of the NWSL season in her home country.

Morgan said she only started looking for a club "the Sunday or Monday" before the transfer window closed on Friday, 11 September, and was "50-50" before deciding to sign the contract about 24 hours before the deadline.

"It wasn't my intention to go to Orlando and then decide to play for another club in another country but I wanted to give myself the best opportunity to get back to full fitness, playing regular matches and feeling myself," Morgan said.

"The decision was very last minute and down to the wire. I wanted to put myself in the best position possible to get fit and ready for the Olympics and competing in one of the best leagues in the world was the best option for me."

'I became a fan of Spurs' men's team last year'

Morgan, who has scored 107 goals in 169 international appearances for the USA, says she had chance to see Tottenham's facilities before last year's World Cup and was "really impressed" by what she saw.

"I became a fan of the men's team at that point," she said.

"When I started really considering joining, having a discussion with the head coaches and seeing their passion for the growth of this club, it obviously sparked a level of excitement that made me want to be a part of something like this."

Morgan is joined by her daughter and mother-in-law in London while her husband - also a footballer - remains in America.

She was an unused substitute in Spurs' FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Arsenal last week and confirmed she will not start Sunday's WSL game at Manchester City as she returns to fitness.

"No-one wants to see me in a game more than myself - it's been about a year since I've competed in a match.

"We're looking more at long term rather than pick up a little injury - it's only been two weeks of training."