Tottenham sign Carlos Vinicius on season-long loan from Benfica
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica.
The Portuguese club say the loan deal is for 3m euros (£2.7m) and includes an option for Spurs to make the transfer permanent for 45m euros (£40.83m).
Vinicius, 25, scored 24 goals last season and was the joint top scorer in the Primeira Liga with 18 goals.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had been looking for a back-up striker to England captain Harry Kane.
More to follow.
