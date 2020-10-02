Tottenham sign Carlos Vinicius on season-long loan from Benfica

Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius
Carlos Vinicius scored 24 goals for Benfica last season

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica.

The Portuguese club sayexternal-link the loan deal is for 3m euros (£2.7m) and includes an option for Spurs to make the transfer permanent for 45m euros (£40.83m).

Vinicius, 25, scored 24 goals last season and was the joint top scorer in the Primeira Liga with 18 goals.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho had been looking for a back-up striker to England captain Harry Kane.

