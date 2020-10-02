Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Niclas Eliasson has not started a league game for Bristol City since 20 June

Winger Niclas Eliasson has left Bristol City to join French Ligue 1 side Nimes Olympique for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old ex-Sweden Under-21 international joined the Robins in 2017, going on to score seven goals in 96 games for the Championship club.

Eliasson, the division's third highest assist-maker last season, has struggled for game time under boss Dean Holden.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old defender Taylor Moore has signed a new three-year deal, with a further one-year option.

Moore has started every match for City this season, helping them to three wins in their opening three league matches.

