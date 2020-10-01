Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Rhian Brewster spent time on loan at Championship side Swansea last season

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder described Rhian Brewster as "one of the country's hottest properties" after signing the striker from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old has joined the Blades on a five-year contract for a club-record deal worth £23.5m.

The package for the England Under-21 forward includes a buy-back option for three years and the Reds will get 15% of any sell-on fee.

"He has been our number one target," said Wilder.

"At the top of the pitch we have one of the country's hottest properties from Liverpool and for him to sign permanently here is fantastic for everyone concerned.

"He's a natural goalscorer. He finishes from any aspect, whether it is in the air or whether it's spectacular goals, free-kicks or off his shin - he has a lovely habit of scoring goals, which is crucial in the Premier League."

Brewster helped England win the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and scored 11 goals in 22 appearances while on loan at Swansea City last season.

The Blades are yet to score in three Premier League games this season.

Several English top-flight clubs - including Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Newcastle United - had enquired about signing Brewster on loan.

He won the Golden Boot with eight goals at the Under-17 World Cup, playing in an England team alongside Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho.

"There were a few teams who came in but right now Sheffield United is the best option for me," said Brewster.

"Looking at the club, it is on the rise, finishing ninth last year and hopefully it can be better this season.

"Maybe I can add some goals - I'll work hard and try and help the team to a higher place this year.

"I am ready to come in and show everyone what I've got. It is a team that creates a lot of chances, the three at the back, overlapping, they get crosses into the box and that's my game - being in the box, finding space and one- and two-touch finishes.

"That's what I am going to try and do, and try and score goals for Sheffield United."

Brewster has recovered well after suffering a serious ankle injury in January 2018 which ruled him out for the rest of that season.

The forward has made four Liverpool appearances, three in 2019-20 cup competitions and once as a substitute in the penalty shootout defeat by Arsenal in this season's Community Shield.

"He couldn't make it here so far but he has made big steps in his development," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Rhian was really seriously injured and first we had to make sure he was ready again for all the demands of professional football and he is, 100%.

"When you are younger, [it is important] a player like Rhian in this position now makes the next steps and uses the time he lost during the serious injury - so it is possible a move to another club makes sense."

United's previous record signing was the £22m they paid for Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge from Belgian side Genk in January.

Blades forward Lys Mousset is out injured while Oli Burke is yet to get off the mark since he arrived as part of a swap deal with Callum Robinson, who has scored twice for this new side West Brom this season.

David McGoldrick is seen as a link-up player and only scored twice in the Premier League last season.

Wilder's side, who are 19th in the Premier League, have a tough run of upcoming fixtures. They travel to Arsenal on Sunday before a trip to champions Liverpool on 24 October and they then host Manchester City a week later.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.