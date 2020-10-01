Firmino (left) Alisson (centre) and Fabinho have all been called up by Brazil

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is "slightly concerned" about his players travelling to play for their countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Klopp will lose his international players after Sunday's game against Aston Villa before they return for Premier League action on 17 October.

"I don't want to sound disrespectful about how other countries are doing it," said the German.

"But this is the place that we know and we know how we are dealing with it."

Klopp added: "So I am slightly concerned because it is difficult to be in contact with all FAs [football associations] all over the world.

"I understand it, I really understand how difficult the situation is but it's not exactly perfect, the information we get from certain FAs."

Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have been selected to play for Brazil, who face a home game against Bolivia before a trip to Peru for World Cup qualifiers.

The Reds' first game after the international break is the Merseyside derby against Everton on 17 October.

"We send the players away and then we have another challenge because we have to play a Premier League game on a Saturday after they have travelled from, maybe Peru, on the Thursday or Friday," said Klopp.

"You have to make sure you bring the players home in the quickest and safest way and then we have to see how they are before we try to get a result on the Saturday."

England call-up 'win-win' for Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been called up to the England's squad but Klopp says that is a "win-win situation" as the midfielder recovers from a knee injury.

Henderson has not played since coming off at half-time in the win over Chelsea on 20 September.

"I was in close contact with [England manager] Gareth Southgate and it is clear that he will use the time with national team for getting match-fit," added Klopp.

"Hendo had four or five days' normal pre-season before he played his first game for us because of the situation we were in.

"He played against Chelsea and got this little injury, which was not serious, but he has been working on his physical things already for a few days but now [it will be] more football specific with us and then the national team.

"He will have minutes for England, which is then a proper win-win situation which I'm really happy about."