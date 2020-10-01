Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Jermaine Hylton scored four times for Motherwell in his debut season while registering seven assists

Ross County have signed winger Jermaine Hylton from Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell on a one-year deal.

Hylton, 27, scored four goals in 41 games for the Fir Park club after joining from Solihull Moors in summer 2019.

"Jermaine is a great addition and a player I have liked for a while," said County manager Stuart Kettlewell.

County have also announced that winger Josh Mullin has been released after asking to have his contract cancelled.

