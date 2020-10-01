National League to start on Saturday with confirmation of government support
The National League season will start as planned on Saturday, following confirmation of "significant" financial support from the government.
A £10m grant has been secured over three months following negotiations between the league, the Football Association and the government.
There is potential to expand the support should supporters still not be allowed to return to stadiums.
Clubs will begin the new season playing matches behind closed doors.
