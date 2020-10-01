Keanan Bennetts: Borussia Moenchengladbach makes Ipswich Town loan move
Last updated on .From the section Ipswich
Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Keanan Bennetts has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old has featured just once in Gladbach's first-team since joining from Tottenham in the summer of 2018.
Bennetts, who has earned caps as a youth international for both England and Germany, came through the Spurs academy but never made a senior appearance for the London side.
He was not signed in time to make his debut against MK Dons on Saturday.
