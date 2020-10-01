Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Keanan Bennetts has mostly featured for Borussia Monchengladbach's reserve and youth teams since making his move from Tottenham

Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Keanan Bennetts has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has featured just once in Gladbach's first-team since joining from Tottenham in the summer of 2018.

Bennetts, who has earned caps as a youth international for both England and Germany, came through the Spurs academy but never made a senior appearance for the London side.

He was not signed in time to make his debut against MK Dons on Saturday.

