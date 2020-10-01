Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Baraclough says presence of 2,000 home fans will 'heap pressure' on Bosnia

Two thousand spectators will be allowed to attend next Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Northern Ireland in Sarajevo but they will not include visiting fans.

The Bosnian FA confirmed the 2,000 figure on Friday after getting clearance from its government.

Uefa now says fans can occupy up to 30% percent of capacity in European games where local authorities allow.

However, Uefa's policy announced on Thursday is restricted to home fans.

"It's Uefa's decision," the Irish Football Association told BBC Sport Northern Ireland in relation to visiting fans not being allowed to attend the Sarajevo game.

Bosnia will have their 2,000 home fans at both the Northern Ireland game and the Nations League encounter with the Netherlands three days later.

The winner of Thursday's play-off in Bosnia will host either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland on 12 November for a place in next summer's finals.

Spectators have been banned from all Uefa matches since March because of the Covid-19 pandemic, except at the Super Cup match played in Budapest on 24 September which was used as a pilot for their return.

Bar on Londonderry and Strabane-based fans

Speaking at Northern Ireland's squad announcement earlier on Friday, manager Ian Baraclough said he would be "fine" with Bosnian fans being allowed to attend the game.

"All the pressure will be on their players to perform. We have no fears going there," said Baraclough.

"We'd like our fans in the stadium - of course we would - but if it's a partisan, biased crowd of 30% (capacity) we know we've got players that can deal with that."

Following Uefa's announcement about spectators in stadiums, the IFA is working with the Northern Ireland Executive to determine whether fans will be allowed to attend the Nations League match with Austria at Windsor Park on 11 October.

The association has opened up a ballot process, however supporters from the Derry City and Strabane District Council area will not be allowed to apply for tickets due to the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in the area.

The maximum number of people who can be seated together is capped at two, and those who are seated together must be from within the same household or social bubble.