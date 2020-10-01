Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Celtic will face Italian giants AC Milan in the Europa League group stage while Rangers have been handed a tough section including Benfica.

Neil Lennon's side will also meet Sparta Prague of Czech Republic and Ligue 1's Lille in Group H.

Meanwhile in Group D, Steven Gerrard's Rangers take on Standard Liege of Belgium and Polish side Lech Poznan.

Rangers defeated Galatasaray 2-1 on Thursday to progress, with Celtic winning 1-0 in Sarajevo.

The first round of matches are scheduled for Thursday 22 October, culminating in matchday six on 10 December.

Celtic and Rangers are the only Scottish Premiership sides to progress to the groups, with Aberdeen and Motherwell both faltering in the third qualifying round.

Last year both halves of the Old Firm progressed through their respective groups. Celtic were defeated by Copenhagen at the last-32 stage, while Bayer Leverkusen saw off Rangers in the following round.