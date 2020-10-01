Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Danny Rose has scored 58 goals in 228 league appearances

Northampton Town have signed Mansfield striker Danny Rose for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old scored 38 goals in 141 league appearances for the Stags after joining from Bury in July 2016.

"We are adding a player to the squad who has scored consistently throughout his career so far," boss Keith Curle told the club website. external-link

"He is a striker at an excellent age with some good experience and that is a good fit for our squad."

