Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says the club are not interested in late bids for Wilfried Zaha

Premier League clubs have just one weekend left to finalise any signings before the summer transfer window closes on Monday.

The deadline for international transfers and moves between Premier League clubs is 23:00 BST, although top-flight sides can still sign players from the English Football League until 17:00 on 16 October.

The spending continued on Friday as Sheffield United signed Rhian Brewster for a club-record deal, Leicester City bought defender Wesley Fofana, Southampton moved closer to a deal for Ibrahima Diallo, while Borussia Dortmund said again that Jadon Sancho would not be joining Manchester United.

On Friday Premier League managers were questioned about potential arrivals and departures in their pre-match news conferences.

Here is a round-up of what they had to say.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal

The Gunners boss suggested the club could be busy in the final few days up to the deadline.

The Spaniard would not comment specifically on rumoured targets such as Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar or the potential departure of midfielder Lucas Torreira, but he did say some decisions have to be made.

"I think it is a crucial moment because in the end it defines the people, the players, the balance and the quality that you're going to have for the rest of the season," said Arteta.

"We will try to make the best possible decisions and at the end, whatever we have, we go for it fully convinced and prepared to have a good season."

Dean Smith, Aston Villa

Villa signed midfielder Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea this week and manager Smith says he is "happy" with his squad.

Barkley is the fifth major signing for Villa this summer.

"We set a target of what we wanted and the positions and we are comfortable with that," said Smith.

"We will have to keep our finger on the pulse in case anyone comes in for our lads."

Sean Dyche, Burnley

The Clarets rejected a £30m offer from Leicester City for England defender James Tarkowski last week and Dyche expects the player to now stay.

"He (Tarkowski) is an important player to us," said Dyche. "He's a player who continues to develop and unless I'm told different by the powers that be at the club, he will be here.

"He's certainly not part of that group that we think is going to leave."

On possible arrivals Dyche said there was "nothing imminent".

Frank Lampard, Chelsea

Lampard has added more than £200m of signings to his squad this summer and he was asked if winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and defender Fikayo Tomori could leave on loan.

"With every player in the squad, if the situation is a loan you have to consider what is the best for the player and best for the club first and foremost," he said.

"With those three players I would take those things into consideration, but I haven't got an answer for you. I have a good relationship with them all but that's one we will approach player by player in the coming days.

"Once the window shuts every player that is here will be used because there is a long season and a lot of competitions coming up."

Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace

"I have been told and Wilf has had it made clear that we are not interested in late bids," said Hodgson on the chances forward Wilfried Zaha will leave.

"If it was going to happen, it would need to happen in a time frame. I hope it will not happen now and I want to continue working with him."

On the rumours that Palace are interested in Brentford winger Said Benrahma, Hodgson added: "Bottom line is there is no real dialogue between us and Brentford and we certainly haven't discussed buying a player for that position, but who knows?"

Meanwhile, defender Nathaniel Clyne has been training with the club and could return to Selhurst Park after leaving Liverpool in the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti, Everton

Winger Yannick Bolasie, who has not played for the club since May 2018 after a series of loan spells, is expected to leave but Ancelotti would not be drawn on whether Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey will join the club.

Italy striker Moise Kean does have a future at Goodison Park, with Ancelotti adding: "The club made a big investment with him (Kean) last season. He is young, this week he wasn't well so won't be in the squad tomorrow but only for this reason."

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

When asked how many more players are expected to depart, Klopp answered: "No number. Transfer windows from a media or supporter point of view is about who you bring in, but the squad is the most important thing in a football club.

"It's giving the boys a feeling they are needed and at the right place. I can work easily with 24 or 25 players over a long season, no problem, but if a player doesn't feel comfortable, then we have to talk.

"That's what's going on in the moment. We have to find solutions for players' personal situations... sometimes a loan, sometimes they buy him."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United

Manchester United have been linked with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho for months, Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele and they are in talks for Porto left-back Alex Telles.

"The transfer window is still open," he said. "The club has been working and they know my view. My focus is on Sunday (against Tottenham in the Premier League)."

Steve Bruce, Newcastle

Bruce has played down expectations of any late transfer activity at St James' Park.

"I don't expect anybody in, unless there's something that changes, (and that would be) on loan," Bruce said.

"We still have one or two that, unfortunately, we have to move on, which is the difficult part with the financial world the way it is."

Slaven Bilic, West Brom

Bilic confirmed Huddersfield's Karlan Grant and Leicester's Islam Slimani are on the club's radar as they look to strengthen their attack.

"The rumours are true, they are two that are on our list. Very quality players of course," said the Croat. "We are trying to get one player, or at least one or a couple, but one basically - one will happen, and two would be good."

