Wesley Fofana: Leicester sign French defender from Saint-Etienne on five-year contract

Wesley Fofana
Wesley Fofana made his debut for Saint-Etienne in 2019

Leicester City have signed defender Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne on a five-year-contract.

The 19-year-old joins the Foxes for an undisclosed fee.

Fofana made his senior debut for the Ligue 1 outfit in May 2019 and played in the French Cup final defeat to Paris St-Germain in July.

"I'm happy to be here. I've watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League," Fofana said.

The defender has been named in France's latest under-21s squad and joins up with his new Foxes team-mates ahead of this weekend's game against West Ham United.

Fofana is Leicester's third signing of the summer behind right-back Timothy Castagne from Atalanta and winger Cengiz Under, who arrived on loan from Roma.

  • St-Etienne had 2 young defenders, Arsenal bought 1 and Leicester have bought the other, I wonder which of the two (if any) will turn out to be a top player?

  • You want some? I’ll give it ya

    You’ve got Fofans

  • Fofana, Soyuncu, Castagne and Ricardo this will be the back 4 that both Manchester clubs have been looking for but are nowhere near, £85 million for Maguire, still makes me laugh.

    • bbc scouseford cheerleading squad replied:
      What time is the Europa draw?

  • Europa looks good for all home teams except Celtic - can't see them getting a point.
    Hard cheese.

  • Take this with a pinch of salt but pretty much everyone I've seen talk about him on Sofifa has only had positive things to say. Dunno much about him but seems a great signing by Leicester.

  • Chelsea preparing a bid for him in 2021 as we speak

  • Well I will trust the judgment of the club here as we have taken an absolute age getting this deal across the line. Obviously like all clubs there are signings mistakes, but if Rodgers can develop him as he has done with the ones since he arrived in Feb 2019 Fofana will be a great signing!!!

  • This kid looks very, very good. Only heard about him recently, not going to pretend I've seen him play loads.

    But there's a 7 min YouTube showreel, check it out. Then consider his age and how many games he's had. Then consider there are defenders 10yrs older than him who couldn't put together 7 mins like that.

    Not a foxes fan, unbiased, this looks a top signing. Think immediate Evans successor.

  • Oh noooooooo not Fofana! Everyone else may as well not bother, now......... (who is he???????)

    • BlueStig replied:
      Another gem: All the football world have now heard of Vardy, Mahrez, Kante. I'm sure Leicester City know more than you.

  • this is a player who in 2 years time mugs like manu & chelsea will be offering up 100m for, LCFC's scouting is one of the best in europe

  • Don’t know who he is, but Leicester have a habit of finding gems nobody has heard of! Good luck to the lad.

  • A present from Clawed Pooell to his old club!

  • Brendan Rogers did a good job at Glasgow Celtic, in Scotland. I wonder if he will win the English title with LCFC.

  • Who?

    • Voice of Reason replied:
      he's only 19, give him a chance

