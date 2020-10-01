Michael Cuisance: Leeds move for Bayern Munich midfielder falls through
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance's proposed transfer to Leeds United has fallen through.
The 21-year-old, who has represented France up to under-20 level, was close to joining Marcelo Bielsa's side, having signed for Bayern from Borussia Monchengladbach for £10m in 2019.
It has not been confirmed why the deal has collapsed.
Cuisance made 10 appearances for the European champions in 2019-20, scoring one goal.
Bayern manager Hans-Dieter Flick is set to speak to the media on Saturday.
Leeds have already spent about £73m on four major signings since they were promoted to the Premier League as Championship title-winners last season.
