Dan Barlaser made two appearances for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup this season

Rotherham United have signed Newcastle United midfielder Dan Barlaser for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old spent the 2019-20 season on-loan with the Millers, scoring twice in 27 league appearances.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce told the club website: external-link "He had a wonderful loan spell last year. He's got to an age where I think he needs to play, and I hope he goes and has a great career."

Barlaser could feature for Paul Warne's men at Huddersfield on Saturday.

