Macauley Bonne is a Zimbabwe international

QPR have signed Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals in 36 league appearances for the Addicks after joining from Leyton Orient in June 2019.

"He can score a variety of goals, he's young, hungry and has a lot of development potential in him," boss Mark Warburton told the club website. external-link

"He has already shown himself to be a proven goalscorer at this level."

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer said he felt the transfer was "the right deal" for the League One club.

"QPR came in and made an offer that we couldn't refuse," he said. external-link

"He did well for us last season and got 11 goals but looking at the bigger picture, it is the right price and the right deal for us."

