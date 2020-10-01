Europa League draw: Arsenal drawn against Dundalk, Celtic face AC Milan

FA Cup winners Arsenal will face League of Ireland side Dundalk, Rapid Vienna and Molde in Group B of the 2020-21 Europa League.

Tottenham have been drawn alongside Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp in Group J.

Leicester City will face Braga, AEK Athens and Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in Group G.

Scottish champions Celtic face a tough task in Group H as they take on AC Milan, Lille and Sparta Prague.

Rangers are in Group D alongside Benfica, Standard Liege and Lech Poznan.

The first three group matches will take place on successive Thursdays from 22 October.

Arsenal qualified for the group stage after beating Chelsea to win their record 14th FA Cup in August.

Dundalk beat Faroe Islands club KI Klaksvik on Thursday to secure their spot, while Austrian side Rapid Vienna were eliminated from the Champions League third qualifying round.

Tottenham beat Maccabi Haifa in the play-off round, while Leicester were beaten to a top-four place on final day of the 2019-20 Premier League season to end up in the Europa League.

Celtic beat Bosnian side FK Sarajevo on Thursday to qualify and Rangers progressed against Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Draw in full

Group A: Roma, Young Boys, Cluj, CSKA Sofia

Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Vienna, Molde, Dundalk

Group C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice

Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan

Group E: PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Granada, Omonoia

Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rijeka

Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk

Group H: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille

Group I: Villarreal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor

Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp

Group K: CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberger

Group L: Gent, Red Star, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec

  • Superb draw for the Foxes. So in addition to tearing up the so called Big 6 in the Premier League, we can all look forward to us tearing up Europe too. Wes Fofana signing is also great news, so bring it on Braga, AEK and Zorya, we're coming to get to get you!

  • do arsenal have anybody called jack? jack and the dundalk headlines incoming? or anything that rhymes with jack will do. if not, you'll have to sign somebody

  • A huge upside to the Europa League is the geography lesson we all get each year.

    • Brainwasher replied:
      Lol

  • From one mickey mouse cup to another.

    How can anyone get excited by these tinpot competitions is beyond me.

    Would rather watch rugby league!

    #KSAM

    • Brian Russell replied:
      Well go and watch Rugby League then. You are not wanted here.

  • Pretty safe looking group. Looking forward to facing Dundalk

  • Not a fan of either Celtic or Rangers as an Inverness supporter, but I wish them well and hope at least one of them gets into the last 32.

    Good luck all British clubs.

  • Spare a thought for Villarreal - got to go to Azerbaijan, Israel and Turkey....surely that's just about the most travelling you could have for a European competition!

  • I prefer the Rangers draw to Celtic albeit tough teams. It could have gone a lot worse.

  • At the end of the season the bigger clubs are relieved to qualify for a European Competition. At the beginning of the season they look at the fixture list and think again, is it worth the hassle.

  • Nice draw for Leicester, avoiding the big names in Pot 1. It's now a question of whether the second string players are good enough to get through or if Rodgers sacrifices points in the EPL instead. We don't have the quality in the reserves that others do.

  • Where's Melchester Rovers draw?

  • Exciting groups for Arsenal and Spurs 😂

    • Oh Danny boy replied:
      You still feel the need to do that after the last couple of years? How insecure are you?!?

  • Is it right that Champions League losers (or 3rd placed teams) get to drop into the Europa League? I would like to see this competition just played through to its end with just the teams going through from these group stages

  • I would say Group F and Group H are the strongest groups. So Celtic have got some tough games to play.

  • Hopefully the Scottish clubs can get though. I would have liked one of them to draw Spurs or Arsenal. As that would have been some massive games.
    Tough draws for Celtic and Rangers.
    Celtic v AC Milan, is the highlight.

