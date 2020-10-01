Last updated on .From the section European Football

FA Cup winners Arsenal will face League of Ireland side Dundalk, Rapid Vienna and Molde in Group B of the 2020-21 Europa League.

Tottenham have been drawn alongside Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp in Group J.

Leicester City will face Braga, AEK Athens and Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in Group G.

Scottish champions Celtic face a tough task in Group H as they take on AC Milan, Lille and Sparta Prague.

Rangers are in Group D alongside Benfica, Standard Liege and Lech Poznan.

The first three group matches will take place on successive Thursdays from 22 October.

Arsenal qualified for the group stage after beating Chelsea to win their record 14th FA Cup in August.

Dundalk beat Faroe Islands club KI Klaksvik on Thursday to secure their spot, while Austrian side Rapid Vienna were eliminated from the Champions League third qualifying round.

Tottenham beat Maccabi Haifa in the play-off round, while Leicester were beaten to a top-four place on final day of the 2019-20 Premier League season to end up in the Europa League.

Celtic beat Bosnian side FK Sarajevo on Thursday to qualify and Rangers progressed against Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Draw in full

Group A: Roma, Young Boys, Cluj, CSKA Sofia

Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Vienna, Molde, Dundalk

Group C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice

Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan

Group E: PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Granada, Omonoia

Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rijeka

Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk

Group H: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille

Group I: Villarreal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor

Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp

Group K: CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberger

Group L: Gent, Red Star, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec