Europa League draw: Arsenal drawn against Dundalk, Celtic face AC Milan
Last updated on .From the section European Football
FA Cup winners Arsenal will face League of Ireland side Dundalk, Rapid Vienna and Molde in Group B of the 2020-21 Europa League.
Tottenham have been drawn alongside Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, LASK and Royal Antwerp in Group J.
Leicester City will face Braga, AEK Athens and Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in Group G.
Scottish champions Celtic face a tough task in Group H as they take on AC Milan, Lille and Sparta Prague.
Rangers are in Group D alongside Benfica, Standard Liege and Lech Poznan.
The first three group matches will take place on successive Thursdays from 22 October.
Arsenal qualified for the group stage after beating Chelsea to win their record 14th FA Cup in August.
Dundalk beat Faroe Islands club KI Klaksvik on Thursday to secure their spot, while Austrian side Rapid Vienna were eliminated from the Champions League third qualifying round.
Tottenham beat Maccabi Haifa in the play-off round, while Leicester were beaten to a top-four place on final day of the 2019-20 Premier League season to end up in the Europa League.
Celtic beat Bosnian side FK Sarajevo on Thursday to qualify and Rangers progressed against Turkish giants Galatasaray.
Draw in full
Group A: Roma, Young Boys, Cluj, CSKA Sofia
Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Vienna, Molde, Dundalk
Group C: Bayer Leverkusen, Slavia Prague, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Nice
Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech Poznan
Group E: PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Granada, Omonoia
Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rijeka
Group G: Braga, Leicester, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk
Group H: Celtic, Sparta Prague, AC Milan, Lille
Group I: Villarreal, Qarabag, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor
Group J: Tottenham, Ludogorets, LASK, Royal Antwerp
Group K: CSKA Moscow, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberger
Group L: Gent, Red Star, Hoffenheim, Slovan Liberec
Tough draws for Celtic and Rangers.
Celtic v AC Milan, is the highlight.