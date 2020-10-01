Ryan Reynolds is best known for his starring film role as Marvel character Deadpool

Wrexham boss Dean Keates says the proposed takeover by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will make them a target on the pitch.

They begin the National League season on Saturday at home to Boreham Wood.

The Dragons are seeking to return to the Football League for the first time since their relegation from it in 2008.

"It won't affect the changing room, it will be great publicity for the football club and it will probably make us a bigger scalp," Keates said.

Wrexham have been fan-owned since 2011 but Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney will set out their plans for the club after Wrexham Supporters Trust members voted 95% in favour of holding talks with the pair.

Their facilities and history - having played in the English second tier and enjoyed famous cup nights in both domestic and European competition - already make Wrexham one of the biggest clubs in the National League.

Wrexham's 10,771-capacity Racecourse Ground home and Colliers Park training facilities - regarded as one of the finest outside the Premier League - make them the envy of National League rivals

"We were a massive scalp anyway, everybody wants to beat this football club," manager Keates added, speaking to BBC Radio Wales' Friday Sports show.

"That will happen again this season, especially if the investment and the takeover goes ahead... it's something we have to deal with.

"It's been a bit crazy since the announcement... but on the football side we've just gone about our business.

"This football club comes with a massive expectation and we've got to get back to where we need to be, and we need to get back into the Football League.

"This season there's an expectation again and I believe with the recruitment I've done and the squad we have, we can get there."

'Positive and optimistic'

The National League will begin its delayed start to the 2020-21 season this weekend without fans attending, although with the promise of a government grant to help clubs survive the financial struggles of operating during coronavirus restrictions.

Even if the proposed Hollywood takeover does not go ahead, Keates is happy to be back in action and confident about Wrexham's future.

"We're grateful we got there in the end," Keates said.

"It's always been at the back of your mind that we might not get the okay to restart but we've tried to remain as positive and optimistic as we can be.

"We're well run, the club has always cut its cloth accordingly, so I'm optimistic this football club will still be there at the end of the season."

Listen to the full interview with Dean Keates, plus more sporting chat and live rugby coverage on BBC Radio Wales and online from 19:00 BST