Andorra U21 v England U21

Match ends, Andorra U21 3, England U21 3.
Line-ups
Andorra U21
- 12AlvarezBooked at 90mins
- 3De Pablos Sola
- 4Garcia Gonzalez
- 15Alavedra
- 21PomaresBooked at 87minsSubstituted forFernándezat 88'minutes
- 7Martínez
- 6GuillenSubstituted forDel Castillo Somozaat 88'minutes
- 10AláezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forDe las Heras Izquierdoat 81'minutes
- 2Cervós Moro
- 22Rosas UbachBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRebeloat 63'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 9FernándezBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 1Rodriguez Gimenez
- 5Del Castillo Somoza
- 8De las Heras Izquierdo
- 11Rebelo
- 14Vales
- 17Suarez Otal
- 19Torres
- 20Fernández
- 23Torres
England U21
- 1Ramsdale
- 2Aarons
- 15WilliamsBooked at 42mins
- 3Panzo
- 14Williams
- 20DasilvaSubstituted forBellinghamat 72'minutes
- 6Davies
- 21McNeilSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 77'minutes
- 23JonesBooked at 17minsSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 74'minutes
- 19SurridgeSubstituted forNketiahat 72'minutes
- 17Eze
Substitutes
- 4Godfrey
- 5Guehi
- 8Bellingham
- 9Nketiah
- 10Hudson-Odoi
- 11R Sessegnon
- 16Skipp
- 18Justin
- 22Bursik
- Referee:
- David Fuxman
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Andorra U21 3, England U21 3.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Williams with a cross.
Post update
Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexandre Martínez (Andorra U21).
Booking
Iker Alvarez (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra U21 3, England U21 3. Christian Garcia Gonzalez (Andorra U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Jude Bellingham (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alexandre Martínez (Andorra U21).
Post update
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Roberto Rebelo.
Post update
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Joan Cervós Moro.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (England U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Miguel Del Castillo Somoza replaces Joel Guillen.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra U21. Izan Fernández replaces Francisco Pomares.
Booking
Francisco Pomares (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Francisco Pomares (Andorra U21).
Booking
Ricard Fernández (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Andorra U21. Conceded by Jude Bellingham.
Goal!
Goal! Andorra U21 2, England U21 3. Eddie Nketiah (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.