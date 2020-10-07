Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 3
Andorra U21Andorra U213England U21England U213

Andorra U21 v England U21

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Andorra U21

  • 12AlvarezBooked at 90mins
  • 3De Pablos Sola
  • 4Garcia Gonzalez
  • 15Alavedra
  • 21PomaresBooked at 87minsSubstituted forFernándezat 88'minutes
  • 7Martínez
  • 6GuillenSubstituted forDel Castillo Somozaat 88'minutes
  • 10AláezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forDe las Heras Izquierdoat 81'minutes
  • 2Cervós Moro
  • 22Rosas UbachBooked at 56minsSubstituted forRebeloat 63'minutesBooked at 73mins
  • 9FernándezBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rodriguez Gimenez
  • 5Del Castillo Somoza
  • 8De las Heras Izquierdo
  • 11Rebelo
  • 14Vales
  • 17Suarez Otal
  • 19Torres
  • 20Fernández
  • 23Torres

England U21

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 2Aarons
  • 15WilliamsBooked at 42mins
  • 3Panzo
  • 14Williams
  • 20DasilvaSubstituted forBellinghamat 72'minutes
  • 6Davies
  • 21McNeilSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 77'minutes
  • 23JonesBooked at 17minsSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 74'minutes
  • 19SurridgeSubstituted forNketiahat 72'minutes
  • 17Eze

Substitutes

  • 4Godfrey
  • 5Guehi
  • 8Bellingham
  • 9Nketiah
  • 10Hudson-Odoi
  • 11R Sessegnon
  • 16Skipp
  • 18Justin
  • 22Bursik
Referee:
David Fuxman

Match Stats

Home TeamAndorra U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home9
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Andorra U21 3, England U21 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Andorra U21 3, England U21 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryan Sessegnon (England U21) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Williams with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Tom Davies (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alexandre Martínez (Andorra U21).

  6. Booking

    Iker Alvarez (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Andorra U21 3, England U21 3. Christian Garcia Gonzalez (Andorra U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alexandre Martínez (Andorra U21).

  10. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Roberto Rebelo.

  11. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Joan Cervós Moro.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (England U21) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra U21. Miguel Del Castillo Somoza replaces Joel Guillen.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Andorra U21. Izan Fernández replaces Francisco Pomares.

  15. Booking

    Francisco Pomares (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Max Aarons (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Francisco Pomares (Andorra U21).

  18. Booking

    Ricard Fernández (Andorra U21) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Andorra U21. Conceded by Jude Bellingham.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Andorra U21 2, England U21 3. Eddie Nketiah (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a through ball.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U217511123916
2Italy U2164111531213
3Iceland U216402119212
4Sweden U21630313859
5Armenia U217106417-133
6Luxembourg U216105217-153

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2166001741318
2France U216501189915
3Georgia U217304141049
4Azerbaijan U217205413-96
5Slovakia U2162041317-46
6Liechtenstein U216105316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2176102471719
2Austria U2174031713412
3Albania U2183231516-111
4Turkey U217214814-67
5Kosovo U216204815-76
6Andorra U217124916-75

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2174301721515
2Greece U21641196313
3Scotland U21632152311
4Croatia U2163121751210
5Lithuania U21611447-34
6San Marino U217007030-300

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2185211431117
2Poland U2175111551016
3Bulgaria U21732294511
4Serbia U21822411928
5Estonia U217115327-244
6Latvia U21704359-44

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U216510101916
2Kazakhstan U217313911-210
3North Macedonia U216312128410
4Israel U2162228808
5Montenegro U2172149817
6Faroe Islands U216105719-123

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2166002832518
2Portugal U215401156912
3Norway U2173131312110
4Belarus U216222141138
5Cyprus U216114514-94
6Gibraltar U216006029-290

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U217610156919
2Romania U2175111741316
3Ukraine U2162139907
4Finland U217214911-27
5Northern Ireland U21713347-36
6Malta U216015118-171

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U215311115610
2Germany U21530214959
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2162226428
4Wales U21520348-46
5Moldova U215113514-94
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories