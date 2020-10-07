International Friendlies
SwitzerlandSwitzerland19:45CroatiaCroatia
Venue: Kybunpark, Switzerland

Switzerland v Croatia

Switzerland v Croatia

Line-ups

Switzerland

  • 21Omlin
  • 6Cömert
  • 22Schär
  • 5Omeragic
  • 17Lotomba
  • 20Fernandes
  • 10Xhaka
  • 15Sow
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 18Mehmedi

Substitutes

  • 1Sommer
  • 2Benito
  • 3Widmer
  • 4Elvedi
  • 7Itten
  • 8Freuler
  • 9Seferovic
  • 11Vargas
  • 12Mvogo
  • 14Zuber
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 23Sohm

Croatia

  • 1Livakovic
  • 2Uremovic
  • 21Vida
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 22Melnjak
  • 19Badelj
  • 8Kovacic
  • 7Brekalo
  • 15Pasalic
  • 3Bradaric
  • 20Petkovic

Substitutes

  • 4Perisic
  • 6Lovren
  • 9Colak
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 12Grbic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Budimir
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 17Rog
  • 18Orsic
  • 23Sluga
Referee:
Tiago Martins

