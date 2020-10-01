Last updated on .From the section England

Tanganga (left) and Jones both started for their respective clubs in the Carabao Cup last-16 this week

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga and Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones have been called up to the England Under-21 squad for the first time.

Aidy Boothroyd's 23-man squad face Andorra and Turkey in two Euro 2021 qualifiers in October.

Tanganga, 21, has previously featured in Under-20 squads while Jones, 19, has played for the Under-19s.

England travel to Andorra on 7 October before their home tie with Turkey at Molineux on 13 October.

Boothroyd's side require four points from their remaining four group games to qualify top of their group ahead of the tournament in Hungary and Slovenia.

England thumped Kosovo 6-0 and then edged Austria 2-1 in their last two qualifiers in September.

Tanganga and Jones both started for their respective clubs in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup this week.

England Under-21 squad for Andorra & Turkey:

Goalkeepers: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Josef Bursik (Stoke, on loan at Doncaster), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich), Ben Godfrey (Norwich), Marc Guehi (Chelsea, on loan at Swansea), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Jonathan Panzo (Dijon), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Dasilva (Brentford), Tom Davies (Everton), Ebere Eze (Crystal Palace), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham, on loan at Norwich)

Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)