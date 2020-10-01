Man Utd transfers: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says club 'know my view'
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club "know my view" about transfer activity before the window closes on Monday.
While some rivals have added to their squads significantly, United's only signing is Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, who cost £40m from Ajax.
Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says matches played behind closed doors have hit the club financially.
"The club has been working," said Solskjaer on Friday.
Borussia Dortmund rejected United's most recent approach for England winger Jadon Sancho, who is Solskjaer's top target. and while there has been interest in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, there has been no suggestion a loan deal for the France international is close.
Porto's Brazilian full-back Alex Telles is another target.
The deadline for international transfers and moves between Premier League clubs is 23:00 BST on Monday, though top-flight sides can still sign players from the English Football League until 17:00 on 16 October.
"They [United] know my view," added Solskjaer. "The transfer window is still open for a little while. If something happens in or out you will get to know.
"There are many ways of improving a team. I keep reading about the players who should be playing instead of the ones who aren't because they are performing well. That tells me I have a strong squad. There is competition for places.
"We need results. That is the only way of affecting the mood at the club - the players and staff. All the rest is short-term moods."
- Working from home: Expert tips on avoiding damaging posture
- Step Into The Ring: Meet the young UK wrestlers fighting their demons
Camp19ne
Sean
Well, maybe...just maybe... the Board don't trust his judgment.
I mean...with the players already there...they are not exactly playing like Brazil 1970 are they?....
Who'd want to join that dirge?....
Real Facts
should of would of could of
Neil Kearns
ben johnson
PGB MCFC ADDICT
evilfrost
dawn
Tony
Freedom is not Free
Think they’re behind Chelsea and Arsenal never mind city and pool
david
Dixon Cider
You're a PE teacher Ole. Try actually winning a tenth of what Mourinho has won before taking a shot at him. xxx
Pyrrho
Maxpaulthespurdog
McWibble
Vox Populi
Magic1
okcomputer-lmao
wchris1999