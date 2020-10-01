Man Utd transfers: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says club 'know my view'

Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Donny van de Beek
Donny van de Beek is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's only signing so far this summer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club "know my view" about transfer activity before the window closes on Monday.

While some rivals have added to their squads significantly, United's only signing is Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, who cost £40m from Ajax.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says matches played behind closed doors have hit the club financially.

"The club has been working," said Solskjaer on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund rejected United's most recent approach for England winger Jadon Sancho, who is Solskjaer's top target. and while there has been interest in Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, there has been no suggestion a loan deal for the France international is close.

Porto's Brazilian full-back Alex Telles is another target.

The deadline for international transfers and moves between Premier League clubs is 23:00 BST on Monday, though top-flight sides can still sign players from the English Football League until 17:00 on 16 October.

"They [United] know my view," added Solskjaer. "The transfer window is still open for a little while. If something happens in or out you will get to know.

"There are many ways of improving a team. I keep reading about the players who should be playing instead of the ones who aren't because they are performing well. That tells me I have a strong squad. There is competition for places.

"We need results. That is the only way of affecting the mood at the club - the players and staff. All the rest is short-term moods."

  • The Board know his view on transfers...

    Well, maybe...just maybe... the Board don't trust his judgment.

    I mean...with the players already there...they are not exactly playing like Brazil 1970 are they?....

    Who'd want to join that dirge?....

  • The problems are united are all down to the manager. His tactics are awful. While the successful teams are getting their players superfit and playing the pressing game United play disabled rubbish sideboards passing. We should have brought in Poch a long time ago and then fortunes will change.

  • They should re-sign Rooney. He'd be an improvement on Pogba.

  • Why do they waste their time pursuing players who wont come and offer sums which are not with the selling clubs valuation , Dortmund said if you want a deal then it has to be by mid July we are now in October and they are still pratting about . Had they offered ninety million back then they probably would have got a deal by penny pinching they lost the chance

  • I'll never understand how someone as clueless as ole ended up at man united

  • The Elf only attracts toad stools !

  • Sancho, Telles and another out of contract player in David Alaba and it's almost the perfect window. Still time yet.

  • Olly the wally.

  • Looking at the CL draw with Utd in the 'group of death' with PSG & Leipzig it would take even more than managing to sign Sancho to see Utd into the next round. It might be a case of 'there's just some things you can't polish'. That's unless the current group of players get their fingers out & start putting in the performances they should be doing. Look like EL again for Utd which they could win.

  • Mmm depends on whether Man Utd want champions league or not

    Think they’re behind Chelsea and Arsenal never mind city and pool

  • Maguire, the world's most expensive defender.

  • LMAO at Ole taking a pop at Mourinho with his goal size joke.

    You're a PE teacher Ole. Try actually winning a tenth of what Mourinho has won before taking a shot at him. xxx

  • The only way to bring about change is for individual fans to stop providing the Glasers with revenue. Don’t pay the Glasers!

  • I understand that clubs need to buy players to freshen up or improve the team. I only have to look at my team Spurs that have stagnated over the past two season as we never purchased many players up until now. It does not help that Man U in the past seem to have a unlimited budget that to be honest has been wasted getting them no where, spending money has become the norm and is not working.

    • Tom replied:
      Spending the money well is the main thing, but unfortunately Woodward has spent big money on divas like pogba instead of spending that money on 2-3 players that will actually make a big difference in multiple areas. City spend a lot but they don't often pay fees approaching 100m on one player, they'll get 2-3 for that money and it's worked. Liverpool the same.

  • I'd not give him any money either, he's had £200m+ already, that's a huge outlay and one that's not really improved the team - take Bruno away (someone Jose wanted, same with Maguire) and United were heading squarely for mid table before he came, Utd fans were even discussing relegation. People have forgotten how bad they were last year til he arrived, that's not a good manager, it's good fortune.

    • Milk and Honey replied:
      Van Gaal and Mourinho wasted so much more money. Jose spent about £170m on Lukaku, Fred and Lindelof alone. I'll throw the wages of an Alexis Sanchez in there as well and let that sink in. No wonder the Glazers are reluctant to give managers money. We lose a game and people think another £300m needs to be spent on the squad.

  • It's clear to me that, for whatever reason, Man Utd have financial restrictions and they can't do the deals their fans and others would expect them to. They are trying to drive down the Alex Telles fee and get people in on loan. The Sancho deal won't happen. Solskjaer will be asked to work with what he's got. And you know what, the squad is expensive. Onus is on the manager and players to improve.

  • Why do man United continue to make the same mistakes Get your business done early in the transfer window Better value rather than deadline day expense of a player second or third on your shopping list

  • Has this guy ever won a trophy? Stop having a go at your own board and other managers and achieve something...

  • leave simon alone!!! you write as much as you want simon,we have not much else to do in this transfer window.

