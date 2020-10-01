Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United agree £23.5m deal for Liverpool striker
Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool's England Under-21 forward Rhian Brewster.
The £23.5m deal includes a buy-back option for three years and the Reds will get 15% of any sell-on fee.
Brewster, 20, helped England win the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and scored 11 goals in 22 appearances while on loan at Swansea City last season.
The Blades are yet to score in three Premier League games this season and are 19th in the table.
More to follow.
He was well regarded at LFC and impressed on loan with Swansea last season. He never kicked on at Anfield due to limited opportunities so here's to a fresh start for the lad.
United badly need a striker so it may work out for them but that is a very large sum for a player with little top flight experience. Certainly won’t fill Ollie McBurnie with confidence.
The front 3 aren’t exactly young now...surprised it’s not a loan.
Win win deal for Liverpool and the player
And wouldn't be surprised if that buy back option does end up getting used!
