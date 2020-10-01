Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool's England Under-21 forward Rhian Brewster.

The £23.5m deal includes a buy-back option for three years and the Reds will get 15% of any sell-on fee.

Brewster, 20, helped England win the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and scored 11 goals in 22 appearances while on loan at Swansea City last season.

The Blades are yet to score in three Premier League games this season and are 19th in the table.

More to follow.