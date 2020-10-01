Rhian Brewster: Sheffield United agree £23.5m deal for Liverpool striker

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments25

Breaking news

Sheffield United have agreed a deal to sign Liverpool's England Under-21 forward Rhian Brewster.

The £23.5m deal includes a buy-back option for three years and the Reds will get 15% of any sell-on fee.

Brewster, 20, helped England win the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and scored 11 goals in 22 appearances while on loan at Swansea City last season.

The Blades are yet to score in three Premier League games this season and are 19th in the table.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • £23.5m for unproven duffer - the world has gone mad.

  • I know people are questioning the fee on this but trust me the Blades have just picked up a top talent and with Chris Wilder on his shoulder he will become a top notch EPL striker. Good luck Rhian YNWA

  • Great signing for the blades. Great business for Liverpool. And should be a fantastic move for a quality footballer. Everyone wins.

  • Great move for Brewster. He knows he can't progress at Liverpool, they just don't give their academy players enough chances in meaningful games. Maybe he should've stayed at Chelsea?

  • Daylight robbery from the Scousers again. When will clubs wise up?

  • Thats a bit steep for an unproven player. Especially with the buy back and sell on clause and in a Corona market to boot. Good deal for liverpool but insanity from Sheffield.

  • Feels like a good deal for Liverpool, but always feel like buy-back options are always a bit of a poisoned chalice for the buying club. Player does well - former club buys them back, do badly and you're stuck with a dud.

    He was well regarded at LFC and impressed on loan with Swansea last season. He never kicked on at Anfield due to limited opportunities so here's to a fresh start for the lad.

  • Seems a big fee for someone unproven although impressed at swansea last season. Good luck to the lad.

  • Hope it turns out to be a good move and rocket the blades up the table. They were a breath of fresh air last season.

  • Waste of money. Transfer fees have gone crazy. Brewer is so overrated. If he was that good, how come he never gets selected for the Wales national side?

    • Jesus replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Good deal for Rhian, SU and LFC. He was unlikely to break through at LFC.

  • The big clubs shouldn't be allowed to do a buy back clause. Basically they're loaning him out for 3 years and getting paid good money, then have the option of buying him back for the same amount if he smashes it up in the premier League!! The gap will only get bigger if we carry on like this...

  • Liverpool’s director of football is an absolute genius between this deal and Solanke’s to Bournemouth. Time will tell if Brewster is good enough for the Premier League but for now that few looks extortionate.

    United badly need a striker so it may work out for them but that is a very large sum for a player with little top flight experience. Certainly won’t fill Ollie McBurnie with confidence.

  • Good signing just what SHU need a number 9.

  • Go on Rhian lad!! Get in there, mix it up and have a fantastic career.

  • Think that’s a real shame. Liverpool’s best prospect in years to lead the front line and bring up through the youth.

    The front 3 aren’t exactly young now...surprised it’s not a loan.

  • Michael Edwards ladies and gentlemen 👏🏼
    Win win deal for Liverpool and the player

  • Another Dominic Solanke, good business by Liverpool

  • Sad to see him go but it's the best move for all parties. Sensible business as always from Liverpool.

    And wouldn't be surprised if that buy back option does end up getting used!

  • Fantastic for both teams. A win win for Brewster who can now establish himself in the premier league and then come back to Liverpool in three years . Sheffield United and their manager are a great fit for him.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC