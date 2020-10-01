Luis Suarez: Watford sell striker for £10m to Spanish side Granada
Watford have sold Colombian striker Luis Suarez to Spanish side Granada in a deal worth around £10m.
The 22-year-old did not play a game for the Hornets in the three years he was at Vicarage Road.
He spent his time on loan in Spain, first joining Real Valladolid B for the 2017-18 season and then spending the following campaign at Gimnastic.
He was Real Zaragoza's top scorer last season as he helped the club reach Spain's second division play-offs.
