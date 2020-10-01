Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Diallo (left) is believed to be keen to move to the Premier League

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is hopeful the club will complete the signing of midfielder Ibrahima Diallo from French side Brest.

The deal is worth about £11m and Southampton are aiming to conduct a medical this weekend, according to BBC Radio Solent's Adam Blackmore.

Everton and Leicester City are also understood to be interested in the 21-year-old ex-Monaco player.

"First we must wait until everything is finished," said Hasenhuttl.

"I have seen so many things in this transfer window that finally the deal didn't happen.

"Let us wait until he is here and then we can speak about how important it is.

"We know we have to bring players in, we lost a few players, we have to do something and hopefully this deal will happen."

Hasenhuttl was speaking before his side host West Brom in the Premier League on Sunday (12:00 BST).