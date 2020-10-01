Rio AveRio Ave2AC MilanAC Milan2
AC Milan scored a 120th-minute equaliser and then came out on top in a 24-penalty shootout to beat Rio Ave and reach the Europa League group stage.
Trailing 2-1 in the final seconds of extra time the visitors were awarded a penalty, which Hakan Calhanoglu converted.
That took the game to a shootout, with Milan coming out on top 9-8 in the 12th round of spot kicks.
The win means AC Milan will go into Friday's group-stage draw.
Line-ups
Rio Ave
- 1Kieszek
- 25Pinto
- 6BorevkovicBooked at 120mins
- 33de Jesus SantosBooked at 47mins
- 4Macedo Monte
- 8Vaz Alves MonteiroBooked at 68minsSubstituted forJamborat 75'minutes
- 5Carvalho SouzaBooked at 65mins
- 14Piazon
- 10Silva LopesSubstituted forOliveira Geraldesat 66'minutes
- 21Cardoso ManéSubstituted forde Souzaat 109'minutes
- 9Pereira Castro MoreiraBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMuondo Dalaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Muondo Dala
- 11Oliveira Geraldes
- 22da Silva Vieira
- 23Jambor
- 24Gaspar Amaral
- 70de Souza
- 77Ferreira Coelho Pereira
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 24KjaerBooked at 113mins
- 46Gabbia
- 19HernándezBooked at 61mins
- 4Bennacer
- 79KessiéSubstituted forTonaliat 105'minutes
- 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forColomboat 95'minutes
- 27MaldiniSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 67'minutesBooked at 98mins
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 8Tonali
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 21Díaz
- 29Colombo
- 33Krunic
- 93Laxalt
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
Home TeamRio AveAway TeamAC Milan
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away23