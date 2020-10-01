Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs
Rio AveRio Ave2AC MilanAC Milan2
AC Milan win 9-8 on penalties

Rio Ave 2-2 AC Milan (AC Milan win 9-8 on pens): Italian giants triumph in epic shootout

AC Milan's goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma
AC Milan's goalkeeper Gigi Donnarumma made the decisive save to send his side through

AC Milan scored a 120th-minute equaliser and then came out on top in a 24-penalty shootout to beat Rio Ave and reach the Europa League group stage.

Trailing 2-1 in the final seconds of extra time the visitors were awarded a penalty, which Hakan Calhanoglu converted.

That took the game to a shootout, with Milan coming out on top 9-8 in the 12th round of spot kicks.

The win means AC Milan will go into Friday's group-stage draw.

Line-ups

Rio Ave

  • 1Kieszek
  • 25Pinto
  • 6BorevkovicBooked at 120mins
  • 33de Jesus SantosBooked at 47mins
  • 4Macedo Monte
  • 8Vaz Alves MonteiroBooked at 68minsSubstituted forJamborat 75'minutes
  • 5Carvalho SouzaBooked at 65mins
  • 14Piazon
  • 10Silva LopesSubstituted forOliveira Geraldesat 66'minutes
  • 21Cardoso ManéSubstituted forde Souzaat 109'minutes
  • 9Pereira Castro MoreiraBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMuondo Dalaat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Muondo Dala
  • 11Oliveira Geraldes
  • 22da Silva Vieira
  • 23Jambor
  • 24Gaspar Amaral
  • 70de Souza
  • 77Ferreira Coelho Pereira

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 24KjaerBooked at 113mins
  • 46Gabbia
  • 19HernándezBooked at 61mins
  • 4Bennacer
  • 79KessiéSubstituted forTonaliat 105'minutes
  • 7Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forColomboat 95'minutes
  • 27MaldiniSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 67'minutesBooked at 98mins

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 8Tonali
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 21Díaz
  • 29Colombo
  • 33Krunic
  • 93Laxalt
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamRio AveAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away24
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away10
Fouls
Home23
Away23

