Emil Riis Jakobsen was named Randers' player of the month in September

Preston North End have signed Denmark Under-21 striker Emil Riis Jakobsen from Randers FC for a "significant" undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has penned a four-year deal at Deepdale.

Jakobsen, who was previously part of Derby County's youth set up, will be available for Sunday's Championship game at Brentford.

"I am very confident. I have scored a lot of goals lately," Jakobsen told the club website. external-link

"Things are going well at the moment and I hope that continues."

