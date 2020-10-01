Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 3 October

Aberystwyth Town v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Barry's midweek win over Haverfordwest was their third straight victory, while Aberystwyth have not won in their last two games. Kayne McLaggon scored the only goal in Barry's win at Park Avenue last season.

Bala Town v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Bala are fourth and unbeaten in their three games - the Football Association of Wales will decided the outcome of Wednesday's abandoned game against New Saints. Haverfordwest have yet to win and have lost their last two games.

Cefn Druids v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Druids won 2-0 in last season's corresponding fixture but Bruno Lopes' side remain without a win and are bottom of the table after defeat at Newtown, while champions Connah's Quay are unbeaten and go into the weekend's games top of the table.

Penybont v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Newtown won last season's corresponding fixture after the sides had drawn at Latham Park. Both sides secured first wins in midweek with Chris Hughes' Newtown 4-1 winners over Cefn Druids, while Penybont won 1-0 at Cardiff Met.

The New Saints v Flint Town United; 14:30 BST: Saints lost top spot after their game at Bala was abandoned, while Flint remain in the top six despite losing their last two games. This will be the first top-flight meeting between the clubs since 1997.

Cardiff Met v Caernarfon Town; 17:45 BST: Cardiff Met are without a win in four games, while Caernarfon Town are fifth after their midweek win over Flint Town.

Tuesday, 6 October

Barry Town United v Cardiff Met; 19:45 BST

Cefn Druids v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST

Connah's Quay Nomads v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST

Flint Town United v Bala Town; 19:45 BST

Haverfordwest County v Penybont; 19:45 BST

The New Saints v Newtown; 19:45 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 4 October

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Abergavenny WFC; 14:00 BST

Cardiff Met University v Cascade YC; 14:00 BST

Cyncoed LFC v Aberystwyth Town; 14:00 BST

Swansea City v Port Talbot Town; 14:00 BST