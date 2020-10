Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Dor Peretz (right) started the 1-1 draw with Scotland at Hampden on 4 September

Israel will be without two of the players who started last month's draw with Scotland for their Euro 2020 play-off at Hampden next week.

Ludogorets Razgrad left-back Taleb Tawatha and Maccabi Tel Aviv midfielder Dor Peretz have been left out of the squad after positive Covid-19 tests.

Maccabi Tel Aviv's Muhammad Abu Fani and Dan Bitton get debut call ups.

The latter joins cousin Nir, the Celtic midfielder, in the party for next Thursday's play-off semi-final.

Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed and Hibernian goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, who both played in the 1-1 draw at Hampden that opened the new Nations League campaign, retain their places.

Israel squad

Goalkeepers: Ariel Harush (Hapoel B'Shlosha), Ofir Marciano (Hibernian), Itamar Nitzan (Betar Jerusalem).

Defenders: Eli Desa (Vitesse Arnheim), Joel Abu Hanna (Zoria Lugansk), Hatem Abd Elhamed (Celtic), Ofri Arad (Maccabi Haifa), Uriel Degani (Betar Jerusalem), Eitan Tibi (Maccabi Tel Aviv) , Sharan Yeni (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Louis Taha (Hapoel B'Shlosha), San Menachem (Maccabi Haifa).

Midfielders: Beavers Natcho (Partizan Belgrade), Nir Bitton (Celtic), Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk), Ilai Almkeys (Hoffenheim), Neta Lavie (Maccabi Haifa), Eyal Golsa (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Dan Bitton (Maccabi Tel Aviv) A), Muhammad Abu Fani (Maccabi Haifa).

Forwards: Monas Dabour (Hoffenheim), Eran Zehavi (Guangzhou RP), Dia Seba (Al Nasser), Sean Weissman (Wolfsberger).