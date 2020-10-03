Aaron Hickey (left) impressed in his Bologna debut against Parma

Aaron Hickey says comparisons with Scotland captain Andy Robertson are "unrealistic at present" despite the praise he earned for his Bologna debut.

The 18-year-old started Monday's 4-1 Serie A win over Parma four days after completing his £1.5m move from Hearts.

Bologna's social media trolled fellow left-back Robertson for a mistake as Liverpool lost a goal that evening.

"I have a bit to go before getting near what he's done," Hickey said when asked about the comparison.

"I will be pleased if I get anywhere near that - he is a really good player."

While Bologna's squad is not filled with household names, there are players who have capped by Italy, Argentina, Sweden, Chile, Japan, Senegal, Poland, Iceland and Gambia.

"Some of the top players in the team - to play with them is unbelievable," Hickey said of his debut. "They have all given me a really nice welcome, really friendly.

"There's a lot of international players, which is good as they all have good English and there's lots of young boys like me.

"To be playing in Serie A is a dream come true - it is probably one of the best leagues in the world and to be playing in it at such a young age is an amazing feeling for me."

Hickey, who had been linked with Aston Villa and Celtic, chose Bologna ahead of Bayern Munich because he felt "I would get my opportunity here" and because of the "family feeling" at the club.

However, he stressed that he had been given no guarantees that that he would be given a starting place in Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.

"I had a meeting with him two days before the match and he said he would watch me closely in training and see how I do," Hickey said. "I really appreciate how he trusted me to go on the pitch."

Hickey will likely be involved again on Sunday when Bologna travel to face Benevento Calcio.