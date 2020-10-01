The Women's FA Cup - Semi-Final
Man City WomenManchester City Women2Arsenal WomenArsenal Women1

Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 20Bronze
  • 6Houghton
  • 4BonnerBooked at 29mins
  • 3Stokes
  • 22Mewis
  • 24Walsh
  • 19Weir
  • 9Kelly
  • 18White
  • 10Stanway

Substitutes

  • 1Bardsley
  • 7Coombs
  • 8Scott
  • 11Beckie
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Park
  • 21Lavelle
  • 27Greenwood
  • 34Benameur

Arsenal Women

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 16Maritz
  • 6Williamson
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 15McCabeBooked at 45mins
  • 10Little
  • 7van de Donk
  • 8Nobbs
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 13Wälti
  • 20Maier
  • 21Gut
  • 24Stenson
  • 30Mace
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamMan City WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1.

  5. Booking

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Samantha Mewis (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1. Samantha Mewis (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ellen White.

  9. Post update

    Ellen White (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 1. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.

  13. Post update

    Samantha Mewis (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).

  15. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir.

  19. Booking

    Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women).

Match report to follow.

