Manchester City Women v Arsenal Women

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 20Bronze
- 6Houghton
- 4BonnerBooked at 29mins
- 3Stokes
- 22Mewis
- 24Walsh
- 19Weir
- 9Kelly
- 18White
- 10Stanway
Substitutes
- 1Bardsley
- 7Coombs
- 8Scott
- 11Beckie
- 14Morgan
- 16Park
- 21Lavelle
- 27Greenwood
- 34Benameur
Arsenal Women
- 1Zinsberger
- 16Maritz
- 6Williamson
- 22Schnaderbeck
- 15McCabeBooked at 45mins
- 10Little
- 7van de Donk
- 8Nobbs
- 9Mead
- 11Miedema
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 13Wälti
- 20Maier
- 21Gut
- 24Stenson
- 30Mace
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1.
Booking
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Samantha Mewis (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 2, Arsenal Women 1. Samantha Mewis (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ellen White.
Ellen White (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City Women 1, Arsenal Women 1. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Beth Mead.
Attempt blocked. Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.
Samantha Mewis (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniëlle van de Donk (Arsenal Women).
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women).
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir.
Booking
Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gemma Bonner (Manchester City Women).
Match report to follow.