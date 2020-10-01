Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Michael Rose made 40 appearances in all competitions for Coventry City in the 2019-20 season

Defender Michael Rose has signed a new three-year contract with Coventry City.

The 24-year-old helped Coventry to promotion to the Championship as League One title winners last term in his first season with the club after arriving from Scottish side Ayr United.

"He was an integral and consistent part of the defence last season," said Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

"He is an outstanding talent and there is still more to come from him."