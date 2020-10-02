Connor Malley: Middlesbrough loan midfielder to Carlisle United until January
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Middlesbrough have loaned midfielder Connor Malley to League Two side Carlisle United on a deal which expires in January 2021.
Newcastle-born Malley, 20, has been a regular at development squad and under-21 level for Boro but has yet to make a senior appearance.
He did play five games on loan to Ayr United last term before Covid-19 brought the season to an early finish.
"Connor is a player I've been aware of for a while," boss Chris Beech said.
"We've tracked him way back to when I first arrived at the club. He's a talent, that's for sure, and another player Middlesbrough have very high hopes for."
