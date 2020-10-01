Last updated on .From the section European Football

Premier League champions Liverpool will face Ajax in the Champions League group stage this season.

Chelsea are in a group with Europa League winners Sevilla, while Manchester City will face Porto.

Manchester United have been drawn against Paris St-Germain, who they knocked out in the last 16 in 2018-19.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other after Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in Group G.

The draw in Geneva is taking place without club officials present due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year's group stage begins on Tuesday, 20 October while the final is on Saturday, 29 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

