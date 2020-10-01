Champions League draw: Liverpool to face Ajax in group stage this season
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Premier League champions Liverpool will face Ajax in the Champions League group stage this season.
Chelsea are in a group with Europa League winners Sevilla, while Manchester City will face Porto.
Manchester United have been drawn against Paris St-Germain, who they knocked out in the last 16 in 2018-19.
Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other after Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in Group G.
The draw in Geneva is taking place without club officials present due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This year's group stage begins on Tuesday, 20 October while the final is on Saturday, 29 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.
More to follow.
hari
Breaching FFP and getting away with it. Disgraceful.
The Old Trafford Career Derailment Scheme
iPlayer Account
fabikosk
Lesnauges Percius
Wolves
Darren
Jack Tripper
Jack Tripper
alex1817
Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC
Best of luck to the other three teams. Can see Liverpool and Ajax progressing, with Atalanta putting up a strong fight but just missing out, they will go to the EL.
William
David
mustardcustard
theinternet_
mrimpartial
MFH07
Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd
While RB Leipzig are already dreaming of more success against an English team.
TheQuackingDuck
On the whole, Utd have the toughest draw of the English teams but you'd fancy the other three to make it through comfortably. Maybe all 4 will make it
Dreadlock Holiday