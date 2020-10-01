Champions League draw: Liverpool to face Ajax in group stage this season

Premier League champions Liverpool will face Ajax in the Champions League group stage this season.

Chelsea are in a group with Europa League winners Sevilla, while Manchester City will face Porto.

Manchester United have been drawn against Paris St-Germain, who they knocked out in the last 16 in 2018-19.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to face each other after Juventus and Barcelona were drawn in Group G.

The draw in Geneva is taking place without club officials present due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year's group stage begins on Tuesday, 20 October while the final is on Saturday, 29 May at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

More to follow.

  • City shouldn’t even be participating.
    Breaching FFP and getting away with it. Disgraceful.

    • thelantern1212 replied:
      This is old bitterness Hari. Think up a new one.

  • The smart money is on Man City walking the group stages and bombing out against the first decent opposition and not winning it for another year

    • MissChief replied:
      Why change the habits of a lifetime? Pep might go and buy yet another defender though! They've spent more on Defence than some countries do!

  • City would have had Utds group, but they can't play the same night as Liverpool for "TV reasons". What a joke.

  • Once again Chelsea get an easy group in the champions league. Looks like abramovic is still giving UEFA backhanders

    • Sirlewis replied:
      Valencia, Ajax, Lille was hardly an easy group last season. Fair enough we got an easy next round draw against Bayern Munich after we progressed.

  • Brown Paper Bag City Full Of Cash City FC get an easy draw...

  • Man city get the easiest group possible. Shocker

  • Is this for real? only UEFA can compete with FIFA in making drawing balls out of a bag a sterile, overly complicated affair...a bit like the hand ball rule I guess? Football regulators are just bloated organisations, who justify their existence with events like these

  • As sure as day follows night, Man City get an easy group. Might as well let City chose their group opponents, they couldn’t make it any easier on themselves.

    • Dreddy Tennis replied:
      Yes, but it makes it all the funnier when the State Aid Squadron gets knocked out by Zenit in the R16.

  • I hear sales of PSG and RB Leipzig shirts, in England, have gone through the roof since the draw was made.

  • The draw isn't even completed yet and BBC have put this page up - writing a headline before it's printed...didn't think BBC were capable of that...!

  • Nice draw for Liverpool, nothing really to complain about, looking forward to progression to the last 16.
    Best of luck to the other three teams. Can see Liverpool and Ajax progressing, with Atalanta putting up a strong fight but just missing out, they will go to the EL.

    • Metro1962 replied:
      Liverpool will be out :-)

  • City will never win it, they always bottle it in the knockout rounds.

  • Just in....Man United have a penalty

    • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • The nature of the draw perfectly illustrates just how out of touch UEFA are with fans. Trying to create fake drama and so wide of the mark. A three minute draw has taken over 68 minutes so far and we still have eight teams to be drawn. Incredible

  • I know this is a "breaking news" article but is it so difficult to just list the exact groups?

  • You can tell Howard Webb hasn't done the draw............

    • PGB MCFC ADDICT replied:
      lol

  • Man City with yet ANOTHER easy draw??!!!!!!

    • rtz62 replied:
      Will it matter? Not a city fan but I wonder at which point they will capitulate this time
      Injuries to import players isn’t helping them

  • PSG will be out for revenge, Utd should be afraid, very afraid.
    While RB Leipzig are already dreaming of more success against an English team.

    • BBCHYS1999 replied:
      Not at all, bring it on I say

  • Ole's gotta be relieved, at least its justifiable not getting through that group.

    On the whole, Utd have the toughest draw of the English teams but you'd fancy the other three to make it through comfortably. Maybe all 4 will make it

    • valleyboy replied:
      Remember utd knocking PSG out..🤬
      I'll rest my case..👍

  • City easiest group obviously. Won’t help them though

