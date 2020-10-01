Last updated on .From the section Scottish

All East Stirlingshire players, staff and their families have been released from self-isolation after six days following a positive Covid-19 test among the squad.

The Lowland League club said on Saturday the 14-day quarantine was on the instruction of NHS contact tracing, and that they have followed all Scottish FA and government guidance.

However, after talks with the Scottish FA, Scottish Government, and the Lowland League, the quarantine of 72 people has been ended.

East Stirling's training and friendlies had been cancelled for the fortnight.

The Falkirk Stadium-based team are due to start their season at home to Civil Service Strollers on October 10.

Meanwhile, fellow fifth tier side Inverurie Loco Works have decided to suspend all activities with immediate effect after the Highland League start was pushed back by at least six weeks.

A truncated 16-game campaign was due to begin in mid-October, but it has subsequently been decided that 28 November is the earliest possible start date.