Last updated on .From the section Welsh

New Saints players after the floodlight player during their game at Bala Town

The Football Association of Wales' National Leagues Board will decide on the abandoned Cymru Premier game between Bala Town and New Saints.

The board will discuss the matter on Monday, 5 October.

Wednesday evening's game was abandoned in 88th minute following floodlight failure at Maes Tegid, with the score 2-2.

Ryan Astles had only seconds earlier equalised for the visitors, who had started the evening as league leaders.

Chris Venables and a Jon Routledge own goal had put Bala in control before Leo Smith's stunning goal and Astles brought Saints level.