Bohemians hit two injury-time goals to beat Derry 2-1 last Friday and Sligo's late goal consigned the Candystripes to another gut-wrenching defeat on Tuesday night

Derry City manager Declan Devine has demanded that his players turn around their fortunes after what he described as the "disaster" of September.

Two points from four games in September dropped Derry into a potential relegation fight with them now only four ahead of bottom club Cork City.

Cork also have a game in hand on the Candystripes, who face Waterford at home on Friday night.

"We need to get a win and we need to get it very quickly," said Devine.

A second last-gasp defeat in four days as they succumbed to Sligo Rovers on Tuesday night left Devine fuming about the application of his players.

Gerardo Bruna has returned to Derry training this week

Bruna could return

The Candystripes boss admitted that players who haven't featured in recent games could be entitled to expect game time on Friday night but did not go into specifics about the likely team selection beyond saying that injured pair Ally Gilchrist and Joe Thomson will again not feature although Gerardo Bruna could be involved after resuming training in recent days.

"I'd imagine that a lot of people who haven't started games will be expecting to start but we have to put out a team that we feel can beat Waterford.

"They are coming here on a really good run of form and are pushing for European football.

"We've got to channel our frustrations, our hurt and our disappointment into a performance that shows fight and determination and grit to respond to what has happened over the last week.

"We've got another very difficult game but we've got to show more about us in terms of trying to win the match."

'I know what I'm doing'

Devine insists that his players must focus "on the next game" rather than starting to look at the run-in and what they might need to do to be certain of avoiding a drop that would be unthinkable for the Candystripes.

"September was a disaster for us - let's be open and honest about it," added Devine on Thursday.

"We're into a new month today. We've got a home game coming tomorrow and we got to make sure that we perform to the levels that I believe we're capable of.

"I know what I'm doing. If I didn't know what I was doing, I wouldn't be here.

"I've a good group of people around me. I have a brilliant chairman and a brilliant board of directors. I've a lot of good players at the club.

"We understand where we are and where we want to get to and we've very determined that we get there and hopefully soon."