Robert Lewandowski scored 15 goals and made six assists in 10 Champions League games as Bayern Munich were crowned European champions in 2019-20

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has been named Uefa men's Player of the Year.

Poland striker Lewandowski, 32, beat Bayern team-mate Manuel Neuer and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to the award.

Bayern's Hansi Flick was named men's coach of the year after leading his side to a sixth European title.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 47 games last season as Bayern won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup.

He scored 16 more goals than any other player in Europe's top five leagues across all competitions in 2019-20.

Chelsea forward Pernille Harder received the women's Player of the Year award.

Manchester City's Belgium playmaker De Bruyne, 29, was named Champions League midfielder of the year to add to the Professional Footballers' Association men's Players' Player of the Year award he won in September.

Germany's Neuer, 34, won goalkeeper of the year after recording six clean sheets in the Champions League as Bayern defeated Paris St-Germain in August's final, while team-mate Joshua Kimmich, 25, was named best defender.

Flick beat Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp - who guided the club to their first Premier League title in 30 years - and RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann to the coach of the year award.

Flick, 55, stepped up from his role as Bayern assistant coach last November following the sacking of Niko Kovac.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba was awarded the Uefa President's Award by Aleksander Ceferin for a "commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch".

The Uefa awards were announced alongside the Champions League group stage draw in Geneva, although club officials did not attend due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Player of the year voting was decided by the 80 coaches of the clubs in last season's European competitions, along with 55 journalists - one from each of Uefa members' association.

