Mark Connolly, left, started Dundee United's first six games of the season

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly has been given a suspended two-match ban for breaching Covid-19 regulations and not acting in the best interests of football.

It was reported external-link that the 28-year-old centre-back refused to wear a face covering when travelling in a taxi during a night out in Dundee in August.

At a Scottish FA hearing on Thursday, Irishman Connolly was given a sanction that will only take effect if he breaches the rules against before until 31 March.

At the time, Dundee United said it was "an internal matter" that they would investigate "thoroughly".

Connolly's only appearance since the incident was as a substitute in last weekend's draw at Hamilton.