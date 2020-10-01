Last updated on .From the section Ross County

I won't be swept aside like a second-class citizen - Kettlewell

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell has been given a three-game touchline ban for comments made about referee John Beaton after defeat by Livingston.

Kettlewell was sent to the stands after complaints about the game's only goal and went on to say he had been "swept aside like a second-class citizen".

He will incur a further two-game ban for any other breaches this season.

Kettlewell was charged with breaking rule 72, which covers inferring bias or incompetence of officials.

He also faced a charge of misconduct at a match.