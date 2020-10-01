Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Jake Taylor started 16 League Two games for Port Vale last season

League Two side Scunthorpe United have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Jake Taylor on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season with Port Vale, scoring seven times in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Valiants.

Taylor has yet to make a first-team appearance for Championship outfit Forest.

He is eligible to make his debut for the Iron when they travel to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

