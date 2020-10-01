Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Zak Vyner has made 19 league appearances for Bristol City, eight of them since Lee Johnson was sacked in July

Bristol City defender Zak Vyner has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 23-year-old has started every match so far this season, helping Dean Holden's side to three wins from their opening three league games.

He has made 27 appearances in total for the Robins, also spending time out on loan with Accrington, Plymouth, Rotherham and Aberdeen.

"It's been a joy to watch his progress," said head coach Holden.