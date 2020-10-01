Yoan Zouma: Barrow sign brother of Chelsea and France defender Kurt Zouma

Yoan Zouma
Yoan Zouma moved to Bolton on a two-year deal from Angers in the summer of 2018

League Two Barrow have signed former Bolton central defender Yoan Zouma.

The 22-year-old is the younger brother of Chelsea and France defender Kurt Zouma and was a free agent after leaving the Trotters in June.

Zouma, who joined Bolton in June 2018, played 23 times last season.

"Yoan played in League One last year and he's a player I have been aware of because I've watched him over the last couple of seasons," Barrow manager David Dunn told the club website.external-link

"He has some really good attributes; he's quick, he defends the space in behind really well and I feel like we have got another player in who is going to be really good for the future."

