Republic of Ireland

Stephen Kenny's first test as Republic of Ireland manager is around the corner as Slovakia await in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off.

The new Republic manager has a few selection headaches ahead of the tie and several injury concerns may disrupt his plans.

This is your chance to be the boss and select your starting team to battle in Bratislava on Thursday.

Do you stick with youth or go for experienced heads to lead you to the decider against Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina? Don't forget to share your results!